GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GEO Group
GEO Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) was reported by Wedbush on June 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting GEO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.27% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) was provided by Wedbush, and GEO Group initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GEO Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GEO Group was filed on June 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GEO Group (GEO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price GEO Group (GEO) is trading at is $7.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
