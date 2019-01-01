ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Genex Pharmaceutical
(OTCEM:GENX)
0.0001
00
At close: Jan 27
0.0078
0.0077[7700.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

Genex Pharmaceutical (OTC:GENX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Genex Pharmaceutical reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$894.8K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Genex Pharmaceutical using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Genex Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q
When is Genex Pharmaceutical (OTCEM:GENX) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Genex Pharmaceutical

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Genex Pharmaceutical (OTCEM:GENX)?
A

There are no earnings for Genex Pharmaceutical

Q
What were Genex Pharmaceutical’s (OTCEM:GENX) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Genex Pharmaceutical

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.