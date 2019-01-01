ñol

Gabelli Dividend & Income
(NYSE:GDV)
22.59
0.31[1.39%]
At close: Jun 2
22.58
-0.0100[-0.04%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low22.1 - 22.62
52 Week High/Low20.65 - 27.61
Open / Close22.24 / 22.58
Float / Outstanding89.6M / 90.4M
Vol / Avg.210.8K / 177.8K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E3.59
50d Avg. Price23.09
Div / Yield1.32/5.92%
Payout Ratio21.29
EPS-
Total Float89.6M

Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV), Dividends

Gabelli Dividend & Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gabelli Dividend & Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.24%

Annual Dividend

$1.32

Last Dividend

May 16

Next Dividend

Jul 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Gabelli Dividend & Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 13, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Gabelli Dividend & Income ($GDV) will be on July 22, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) shares by July 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) will be on July 14, 2022 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV)?
A

The most current yield for Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) is 6.30% and is payable next on July 22, 2022

