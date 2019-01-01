ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Gabelli Dividend & Income
(NYSE:GDV)
22.59
0.31[1.39%]
At close: Jun 2
22.58
-0.0100[-0.04%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low22.1 - 22.62
52 Week High/Low20.65 - 27.61
Open / Close22.24 / 22.58
Float / Outstanding89.6M / 90.4M
Vol / Avg.210.8K / 177.8K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E3.59
50d Avg. Price23.09
Div / Yield1.32/5.92%
Payout Ratio21.29
EPS-
Total Float89.6M

Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Gabelli Dividend & Income reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Gabelli Dividend & Income using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Gabelli Dividend & Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Gabelli Dividend & Income

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV)?
A

There are no earnings for Gabelli Dividend & Income

Q
What were Gabelli Dividend & Income’s (NYSE:GDV) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Gabelli Dividend & Income

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.