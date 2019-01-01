Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gabelli Dividend & Income
Gabelli Dividend & Income Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) was reported by Stifel on June 26, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GDV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) was provided by Stifel, and Gabelli Dividend & Income downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gabelli Dividend & Income, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gabelli Dividend & Income was filed on June 26, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 26, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Gabelli Dividend & Income (GDV) is trading at is $22.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
