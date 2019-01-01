GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 04:07 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GoodRx Holdings beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $42.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 38.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GoodRx Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.09 0.08 0.07 EPS Actual 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.07 Revenue Estimate 217.46M 194.89M 174.68M 160.58M Revenue Actual 213.26M 195.10M 176.63M 160.43M

