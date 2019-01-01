Siemens Gamesa is a leading manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company is the product of the merger between Siemens Wind Power and Gamesa in 2017. The firm operates in two business segments: wind turbines and services. Siemens Gamesa retained its position as the leading installer of offshore turbines in 2020. Siemens Energy (a recent spin-off from Siemens AG) owns 67% of Siemens Gamesa's shares.