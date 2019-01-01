QQQ
Range
18.33 - 18.67
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/2.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.81 - 40.41
Mkt Cap
12.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.67
P/E
-
EPS
-0.59
Shares
680.1M
Outstanding
Siemens Gamesa is a leading manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company is the product of the merger between Siemens Wind Power and Gamesa in 2017. The firm operates in two business segments: wind turbines and services. Siemens Gamesa retained its position as the leading installer of offshore turbines in 2020. Siemens Energy (a recent spin-off from Siemens AG) owns 67% of Siemens Gamesa's shares.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Siemens Gamesa Renewable (GCTAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable (OTCPK: GCTAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Siemens Gamesa Renewable's (GCTAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Siemens Gamesa Renewable.

Q

What is the target price for Siemens Gamesa Renewable (GCTAF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Siemens Gamesa Renewable (OTCPK: GCTAF) was reported by HSBC on July 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GCTAF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Siemens Gamesa Renewable (GCTAF)?

A

The stock price for Siemens Gamesa Renewable (OTCPK: GCTAF) is $18.33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:48:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Siemens Gamesa Renewable (GCTAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Siemens Gamesa Renewable.

Q

When is Siemens Gamesa Renewable (OTCPK:GCTAF) reporting earnings?

A

Siemens Gamesa Renewable does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Siemens Gamesa Renewable (GCTAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Siemens Gamesa Renewable.

Q

What sector and industry does Siemens Gamesa Renewable (GCTAF) operate in?

A

Siemens Gamesa Renewable is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.