Guardian Capital Group
(OTCPK:GCAAF)
25.8553
00
At close: May 18
26.80
0.9447[3.65%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low25.69 - 35.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 26.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.4K
Mkt Cap695.3M
P/E6.29
50d Avg. Price29.81
Div / Yield0.58/2.25%
Payout Ratio10.38
EPS0.17
Total Float-

Guardian Capital Group (OTC:GCAAF), Dividends

Guardian Capital Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Guardian Capital Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Guardian Capital Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guardian Capital Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guardian Capital Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF) will be on March 9, 2005 and will be $0.17

Q
What is the dividend yield for Guardian Capital Group (OTCPK:GCAAF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guardian Capital Group.

