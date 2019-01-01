ñol

Gibson Energy
(OTCPK:GBNXF)
21.7101
0.2101[0.98%]
At close: Jun 2
21.1735
-0.5366[-2.47%]
After Hours: 4:44PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low21.6 - 21.71
52 Week High/Low16.67 - 21.96
Open / Close21.6 / 21.71
Float / Outstanding- / 147.4M
Vol / Avg.2.7K / 3.5K
Mkt Cap3.2B
P/E24.74
50d Avg. Price19.92
Div / Yield1.15/5.37%
Payout Ratio129.09
EPS0.35
Total Float-

Gibson Energy (OTC:GBNXF), Dividends

Gibson Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gibson Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.14%

Annual Dividend

$1.0164

Last Dividend

Sep 28, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Gibson Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gibson Energy (GBNXF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gibson Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on October 17, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Gibson Energy (GBNXF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gibson Energy (GBNXF). The last dividend payout was on October 17, 2018 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Gibson Energy (GBNXF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gibson Energy (GBNXF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on October 17, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gibson Energy (OTCPK:GBNXF)?
A

Gibson Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Gibson Energy (GBNXF) was $0.25 and was paid out next on October 17, 2018.

