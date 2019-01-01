|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Global Boatworks Holdings (OTCEM: GBBT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Global Boatworks Holdings.
There is no analysis for Global Boatworks Holdings
The stock price for Global Boatworks Holdings (OTCEM: GBBT) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:07:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Global Boatworks Holdings.
Global Boatworks Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Global Boatworks Holdings.
Global Boatworks Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.