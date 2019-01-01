QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
2K/11.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
3.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
63.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. It mainly focuses on the development of graphite projects. Some of the company's projects are Lac de Gras, Neuron Graphite, and Madagascar Graphite.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Li-Ion Graphite Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Li-Ion Graphite (GBBGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Li-Ion Graphite (OTCPK: GBBGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Li-Ion Graphite's (GBBGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Li-Ion Graphite.

Q

What is the target price for Global Li-Ion Graphite (GBBGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Li-Ion Graphite

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Li-Ion Graphite (GBBGF)?

A

The stock price for Global Li-Ion Graphite (OTCPK: GBBGF) is $0.0558 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:45:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Li-Ion Graphite (GBBGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Li-Ion Graphite.

Q

When is Global Li-Ion Graphite (OTCPK:GBBGF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Li-Ion Graphite does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Li-Ion Graphite (GBBGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Li-Ion Graphite.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Li-Ion Graphite (GBBGF) operate in?

A

Global Li-Ion Graphite is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.