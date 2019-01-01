QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
5.9K/85.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
7.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
138.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Granada Gold Mine Inc is a Canada based company involved in industrial metals and mining business sector. The company is a junior natural resource company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests. It operates in the Granada Gold project.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Granada Gold Mine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Granada Gold Mine (GBBFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Granada Gold Mine (OTCPK: GBBFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Granada Gold Mine's (GBBFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Granada Gold Mine.

Q

What is the target price for Granada Gold Mine (GBBFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Granada Gold Mine

Q

Current Stock Price for Granada Gold Mine (GBBFF)?

A

The stock price for Granada Gold Mine (OTCPK: GBBFF) is $0.0519 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:03:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Granada Gold Mine (GBBFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Granada Gold Mine.

Q

When is Granada Gold Mine (OTCPK:GBBFF) reporting earnings?

A

Granada Gold Mine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Granada Gold Mine (GBBFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Granada Gold Mine.

Q

What sector and industry does Granada Gold Mine (GBBFF) operate in?

A

Granada Gold Mine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.