Global Blockchain Acq
(NASDAQ:GBBK)
$9.8699
At close: Aug 2
$9.80
-0.0699[-0.71%]
PreMarket: 9:13AM EDT

Global Blockchain Acq (NASDAQ:GBBK), Quotes and News Summary

Global Blockchain Acq (NASDAQ: GBBK)

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.
Global Blockchain Acq Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Global Blockchain Acq (GBBK) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Global Blockchain Acq (NASDAQ: GBBK) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Global Blockchain Acq's (GBBK) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Global Blockchain Acq.

Q
What is the target price for Global Blockchain Acq (GBBK) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Global Blockchain Acq

Q
Current Stock Price for Global Blockchain Acq (GBBK)?
A

The stock price for Global Blockchain Acq (NASDAQ: GBBK) is $9.8699 last updated August 2, 2022, 6:23 PM UTC.

Q
Does Global Blockchain Acq (GBBK) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Blockchain Acq.

Q
When is Global Blockchain Acq (NASDAQ:GBBK) reporting earnings?
A

Global Blockchain Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Global Blockchain Acq (GBBK) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Global Blockchain Acq.

Q
What sector and industry does Global Blockchain Acq (GBBK) operate in?
A

Global Blockchain Acq is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.