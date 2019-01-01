ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
GATX
(NYSE:GATX)
108.22
1.31[1.23%]
At close: Jun 2
108.22
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low106.02 - 108.23
52 Week High/Low84.5 - 127.58
Open / Close107.19 / 108.22
Float / Outstanding21.7M / 35.6M
Vol / Avg.74.6K / 213K
Mkt Cap3.9B
P/E21.13
50d Avg. Price112.56
Div / Yield2.08/1.95%
Payout Ratio39.92
EPS2.13
Total Float21.7M

GATX (NYSE:GATX), Dividends

GATX issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GATX generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.02%

Annual Dividend

$2.08

Last Dividend

Feb 25

Next Dividend

Jun 14
GATX Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GATX (GATX) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 22, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own GATX (GATX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for GATX ($GATX) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of GATX (GATX) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next GATX (GATX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for GATX (GATX) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.52

Q
What is the dividend yield for GATX (NYSE:GATX)?
A

The most current yield for GATX (GATX) is 1.85% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

