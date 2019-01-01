Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Gatos Silver using advanced sorting and filters.
Gatos Silver Questions & Answers
When is Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) reporting earnings?
Gatos Silver (GATO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which beat the estimate of $-0.11.
What were Gatos Silver’s (NYSE:GATO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.