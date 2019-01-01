StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for StealthGas
The latest price target for StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) was reported by Jefferies on January 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.50 expecting GASS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.41% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) was provided by Jefferies, and StealthGas maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of StealthGas, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for StealthGas was filed on January 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest StealthGas (GASS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $4.50. The current price StealthGas (GASS) is trading at is $3.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
