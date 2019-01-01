ñol

StealthGas
(NASDAQ:GASS)
3.16
0.18[6.04%]
At close: Jun 2
3.00
-0.1600[-5.06%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low2.9 - 3.17
52 Week High/Low1.91 - 3.2
Open / Close2.99 / 3.16
Float / Outstanding23.4M / 38.2M
Vol / Avg.674.9K / 193.4K
Mkt Cap120.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.48
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.2
Total Float23.4M

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

StealthGas reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$0.230

Quarterly Revenue

$35.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$35.9M

Earnings Recap

 

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

StealthGas beat estimated earnings by 155.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was down $1.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at StealthGas's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.04 -0.04 -0.03
EPS Actual 0.07 0.05 0.13 0.02
Revenue Estimate 30.06M 31.79M 31.77M 30.89M
Revenue Actual 36.05M 37.49M 39.25M 37.42M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of StealthGas using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
StealthGas Questions & Answers

Q
When is StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) reporting earnings?
A

StealthGas (GASS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Q
What were StealthGas’s (NASDAQ:GASS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $39.3M, which beat the estimate of $36.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.