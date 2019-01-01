QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
GAIL (India) Ltd is an Indian natural gas processing and distribution company of which the Government of India owns a majority of shares. GAIL India's core business is the sale and transmission of both natural gas and a variety of LPGs, or liquefied petroleum gases. The company segments its operations into Natural Gas Transmission; LPG Transmission; Natural Gas Trading/Marketing; Petrochemicals; LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbon; City Gas and others. The vast majority of revenue is from its Natural Gas Trading/Marketing segment.

GAIL (India) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GAIL (India) (GAILF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GAIL (India) (OTCPK: GAILF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GAIL (India)'s (GAILF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for GAIL (India) (GAILF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for GAIL (India) (GAILF)?

A

The stock price for GAIL (India) (OTCPK: GAILF) is $11.71 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 14:46:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GAIL (India) (GAILF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock.

Q

When is GAIL (India) (OTCPK:GAILF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is GAIL (India) (GAILF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does GAIL (India) (GAILF) operate in?

A

GAIL (India) is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.