GAIL (India) Ltd is an Indian natural gas processing and distribution company of which the Government of India owns a majority of shares. GAIL India's core business is the sale and transmission of both natural gas and a variety of LPGs, or liquefied petroleum gases. The company segments its operations into Natural Gas Transmission; LPG Transmission; Natural Gas Trading/Marketing; Petrochemicals; LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbon; City Gas and others. The vast majority of revenue is from its Natural Gas Trading/Marketing segment.