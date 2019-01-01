ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
GAIL (India)
(OTCPK:GAILF)
13.55
00
At close: Apr 4
12.20
-1.3500[-9.96%]
After Hours: 9:08AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.07 - 13.55
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 740.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.1K
Mkt Cap10B
P/E6.34
50d Avg. Price12.83
Div / Yield0.72/5.32%
Payout Ratio41.61
EPS46.68
Total Float-

GAIL (India) (OTC:GAILF), Dividends

GAIL (India) issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GAIL (India) generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 17, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

GAIL (India) Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GAIL (India) (GAILF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GAIL (India).

Q
What date did I need to own GAIL (India) (GAILF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GAIL (India) (GAILF). The last dividend payout was on January 19, 2010 and was $0.24

Q
How much per share is the next GAIL (India) (GAILF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GAIL (India) (GAILF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.24 on January 19, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for GAIL (India) (OTCPK:GAILF)?
A

The most current yield for GAIL (India) (GAILF) is 0.00% and is payable next on January 19, 2010

Browse dividends on all stocks.