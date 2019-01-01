GAIL (India) (OTC:GAILF), Dividends

GAIL (India) issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GAIL (India) generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for GAIL (India).
There are no upcoming dividends for GAIL (India) (GAILF). The last dividend payout was on January 19, 2010 and was $0.24
There are no upcoming dividends for GAIL (India) (GAILF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.24 on January 19, 2010
The most current yield for GAIL (India) (GAILF) is 0.00% and is payable next on January 19, 2010
Browse dividends on all stocks.