Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gaia
The latest price target for Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting GAIA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 233.99% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Gaia reiterated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gaia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gaia was filed on February 25, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gaia (GAIA) rating was a reiterated with a price target of $20.00 to $17.00. The current price Gaia (GAIA) is trading at is $5.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
