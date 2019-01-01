QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
FIH Mobile Ltd is a provider of manufacturing services to the handset and wireless communications industry. The firm's services include product development and design, manufacturing and assembly, and after-sale maintenance and repairs. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in Asia, with the rest coming from Europe and America region.

FIH Mobile Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FIH Mobile (FXCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FIH Mobile (OTCPK: FXCNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FIH Mobile's (FXCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FIH Mobile.

Q

What is the target price for FIH Mobile (FXCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FIH Mobile

Q

Current Stock Price for FIH Mobile (FXCNF)?

A

The stock price for FIH Mobile (OTCPK: FXCNF) is $0.141 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:50:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FIH Mobile (FXCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FIH Mobile.

Q

When is FIH Mobile (OTCPK:FXCNF) reporting earnings?

A

FIH Mobile does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FIH Mobile (FXCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FIH Mobile.

Q

What sector and industry does FIH Mobile (FXCNF) operate in?

A

FIH Mobile is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.