Stellantis, Foxconn To Elaborate On Newly Formed Partnership
- Jeep maker Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA), Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone assembler Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (OTC: FXCOF), along with subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd (OTC: FXCNF) (OTC: FXCNY), will announce a new strategic partnership on May 18, 2021, via the link.
- The new partnership may be focused on the collaboration on a smart cockpit or in-car digital services.
- Last year, Foxconn’s electric vehicle joint venture plans with Fiat Chrysler had to be shelved following Fiat’s merger with France’s Peugeot maker PSA to form Stellantis.
- Earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler had merged with PSA to relaunch in China, Reuters reports.
- Foxconn revealed its first EV chassis and a software platform in Oct. It also outlined plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024. The company also forged deals with Chinese EV startup Byton Ltd. and U.S.’s Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR).
- Foxconn’s strong presence in China could provide a significant boost to Stellantis’s position.
- Price action: STLA shares traded higher by 0.33% at $18.21 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
