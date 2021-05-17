 Skip to main content

Stellantis, Foxconn To Elaborate On Newly Formed Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 9:02am   Comments
Stellantis, Foxconn To Elaborate On Newly Formed Partnership
  • Jeep maker Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA), Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone assembler Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (OTC: FXCOF), along with subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd (OTC: FXCNF) (OTC: FXCNY), will announce a new strategic partnership on May 18, 2021, via the link.
  • The new partnership may be focused on the collaboration on a smart cockpit or in-car digital services.
  • Last year, Foxconn’s electric vehicle joint venture plans with Fiat Chrysler had to be shelved following Fiat’s merger with France’s Peugeot maker PSA to form Stellantis.
  • Earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler had merged with PSA to relaunch in China, Reuters reports.
  • Foxconn revealed its first EV chassis and a software platform in Oct. It also outlined plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024. The company also forged deals with Chinese EV startup Byton Ltd. and U.S.’s Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR).
  • Foxconn’s strong presence in China could provide a significant boost to Stellantis’s position.
  • Price action: STLA shares traded higher by 0.33% at $18.21 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

