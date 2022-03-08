Airbus, Fortescue Future Industries Collaborate To Help Decarbonise Aviation
- Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) has partnered with Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTC: FSUMF) hydrogen unit Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) to help reduce CO2 emissions from flying.
- FFI and Airbus signed an MoU, under which the companies will collaborate closely, to implement green hydrogen as a fuel within the aviation industry.
- They will look specifically at challenges around green hydrogen regulations, infrastructure, and global supply chains.
- FFI will provide cost outlook and technology drivers on the various elements of the supply chain and will build infrastructure deployment scenarios for the supply of green hydrogen to targeted airports. Airbus will provide characteristics on fleet energy usage, scenarios for hydrogen demand in aviation, refueling specifications, and aviation regulatory framework.
- Also Read: Boeing And Airbus's Paths Diverge On Buying Titanium From Russia — Will The Supply Woes Worsen?
- Price Action: EADSY shares closed lower by 6.64% at $25.04, and FSUMF higher by 1.07% at $14.15 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.