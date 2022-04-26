Chicago Atlantic Discusses Commercial Real Estate Finance And The Rise of Debt Financing In The Cannabis Industry

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Peter Sack, President of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc REFI, spoke at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference about investing in the commercial cannabis real estate space and how the company finances its customers.

Chicago Atlantic is a commercial real estate finance company that manages a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments, including opportunities in the real estate credit market, direct lending, risk management and real estate acquisitions and development. The company primarily serves within the cannabis sector and is actively investing across the value chain.

Watch the full video here:

The company’s John Mazarakis, Partner & REIT Executive Chairman of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc., also joined a panel to speak on “The Rise of Debt Financing in the Cannabis Industry.”

Other members of the panel included:

Don Brain, CEO & Chairman of Freehold Royalties Ltd. FRHLF FRU FRU

Dino Colonna, Partner of the Silver Spike Capital/Silver Spike Investment Corp. SSIC

Steve Ham, Managing Partner of Altmore Capital

Matthew Ginder, Partner of Greenspoon Marder

Watch the full discussion below:

Image by greenserenityca from Pixabay