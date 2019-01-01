QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.3K
Div / Yield
0.41/1.25%
52 Wk
32.38 - 32.39
Mkt Cap
701.9M
Payout Ratio
33.98
Open
-
P/E
27.79
Shares
21.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
TFF Group is a France-based company operating in the beverage industry. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of barrels and wood products for the ageing of wines and spirits in France. The company also offers cooperages, staves, and casks. Its principal markets include wines, whiskey, and spirits.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TFF Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy TFF (FRFTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TFF (OTCPK: FRFTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TFF's (FRFTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TFF.

Q

What is the target price for TFF (FRFTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TFF

Q

Current Stock Price for TFF (FRFTF)?

A

The stock price for TFF (OTCPK: FRFTF) is $32.3756 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 16:07:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TFF (FRFTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TFF.

Q

When is TFF (OTCPK:FRFTF) reporting earnings?

A

TFF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TFF (FRFTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TFF.

Q

What sector and industry does TFF (FRFTF) operate in?

A

TFF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.