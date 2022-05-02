 Skip to main content

RBC Capital Bumps Up Fairfax Financial Price Target By 11%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 3:05pm   Comments
  • RBC Capital analyst Mark A. Dwelle raised the price target for Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX: FFH) (OTC: FRFHF) to $750 from $675.
  • The analyst kept Outperform rating for the shares.
  • Dwelle stated that the hard market is still driving strong top-line growth and improved underwriting margins, and management did a great job of protecting book value as interest rates rose, positioning them for improved investment results in the future.
  • While the portfolio is still complex, he added that the value positioning seems to be well matched to current market conditions.
  • With underwriting contributions improving and the balance sheet as well-positioned, the analyst sees significant room for multiple expansion and views company shares as a best-in-class value opportunity at about 0.85x book value, mentioned the analyst.
  • The company recently reported its first-quarter results, with net premiums written by the property and casualty insurance and reinsurance operations rising 27.8% and gross premiums written improving 21.9%.
  • Price Action: FFH shares are trading lower by 7.31% at C$654.26 on TSX, and FRFHF is lower by 7.57% at $508.42 on the last check Monday.

