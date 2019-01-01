ñol

FREYR Battery
(NYSE:FREY)
$10.93
0.21[1.96%]
Last update: 12:51PM
Day High/Low10.73 - 11.06
52 Week High/Low6.42 - 13.54
Open / Close10.85 / -
Float / Outstanding72.1M / 116.9M
Vol / Avg.646.6K / 1M
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.3
Total Float72.1M

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

FREYR Battery reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 8

EPS Estimate

$-0.140

Quarterly Revenue Estimate

$1.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of FREYR Battery using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

FREYR Battery Questions & Answers

Q
When is FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) reporting earnings?
A

FREYR Battery (FREY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $-0.01.

Q
What were FREYR Battery’s (NYSE:FREY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

