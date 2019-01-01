FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Aug 8
EPS Estimate
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$1.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
FREYR Battery Questions & Answers
When is FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) reporting earnings?
FREYR Battery (FREY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $-0.01.
What were FREYR Battery’s (NYSE:FREY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
