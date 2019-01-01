Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ: FREE) was reported by Cowen & Co. on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting FREE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 131.88% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ: FREE) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Whole Earth Brands initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Whole Earth Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Whole Earth Brands was filed on December 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Whole Earth Brands (FREE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $16.00. The current price Whole Earth Brands (FREE) is trading at is $6.90, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.