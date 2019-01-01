Formula Sys (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 18
EPS
$1.050
Quarterly Revenue
$657.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$657.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Formula Sys (1985) using advanced sorting and filters.
Formula Sys (1985) Questions & Answers
When is Formula Sys (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) reporting earnings?
Formula Sys (1985) (FORTY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Formula Sys (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were Formula Sys (1985)’s (NASDAQ:FORTY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $329.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.