Forrester Res (NASDAQ:FORR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.450
Quarterly Revenue
$125M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$125M
Earnings History
Forrester Res Questions & Answers
When is Forrester Res (NASDAQ:FORR) reporting earnings?
Forrester Res (FORR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Forrester Res (NASDAQ:FORR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.30.
What were Forrester Res’s (NASDAQ:FORR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $89.7M, which beat the estimate of $87.5M.
