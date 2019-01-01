Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Forward Industries
No Data
Forward Industries Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Forward Industries (FORD)?
There is no price target for Forward Industries
What is the most recent analyst rating for Forward Industries (FORD)?
There is no analyst for Forward Industries
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Forward Industries (FORD)?
There is no next analyst rating for Forward Industries
Is the Analyst Rating Forward Industries (FORD) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Forward Industries
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.