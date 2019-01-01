ñol

First Northwest Bancorp
(NASDAQ:FNWB)
17.42
00
At close: May 27
17.15
-0.2700[-1.55%]
PreMarket: 9:13AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.19 - 23.77
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.6M / 10M
Vol / Avg.- / 12.4K
Mkt Cap174.3M
P/E10.89
50d Avg. Price20.41
Div / Yield0.28/1.61%
Payout Ratio16.25
EPS0.3
Total Float8.6M

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB), Dividends

First Northwest Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Northwest Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.32%

Annual Dividend

$0.28

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Northwest Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Northwest Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB). The last dividend payout was on May 27, 2022 and was $0.07

Q
How much per share is the next First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on May 27, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)?
A

First Northwest Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) was $0.07 and was paid out next on May 27, 2022.

