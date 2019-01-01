Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Paragon 28
Paragon 28 Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) was reported by Needham on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting FNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.30% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) was provided by Needham, and Paragon 28 maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Paragon 28, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Paragon 28 was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Paragon 28 (FNA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $20.00. The current price Paragon 28 (FNA) is trading at is $17.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
