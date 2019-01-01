Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.810
Quarterly Revenue
$140.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$140.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Flexsteel Industries using advanced sorting and filters.
Flexsteel Industries Questions & Answers
When is Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) reporting earnings?
Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Flexsteel Industries’s (NASDAQ:FLXS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $117.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
