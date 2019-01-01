Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Flux Power Holdings
The latest price target for Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) was reported by EF Hutton on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting FLUX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 213.73% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) was provided by EF Hutton, and Flux Power Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Flux Power Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Flux Power Holdings was filed on February 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $8.00. The current price Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) is trading at is $2.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
