Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Flux Power Holdings beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.28.
Revenue was up $6.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 13.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Flux Power Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.26
|-0.28
|-0.20
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.32
|-0.30
|-0.28
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|7.77M
|6.31M
|7.66M
|6.58M
|Revenue Actual
|7.69M
|6.27M
|8.32M
|6.69M
Earnings History
Flux Power Holdings Questions & Answers
