Flux Power Holdings
(NASDAQ:FLUX)
2.55
00
At close: May 27
2.62
0.0700[2.75%]
PreMarket: 6:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.89 - 12.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding11.5M / 16M
Vol / Avg.- / 74.7K
Mkt Cap40.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.52
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.23
Total Float11.5M

Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Flux Power Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.230

Quarterly Revenue

$13.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$13.2M

Earnings Recap

Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Flux Power Holdings beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was up $6.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 13.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flux Power Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.28 -0.20 -0.24
EPS Actual -0.32 -0.30 -0.28 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 7.77M 6.31M 7.66M 6.58M
Revenue Actual 7.69M 6.27M 8.32M 6.69M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Flux Power Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Flux Power Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) reporting earnings?
A

Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX)?
A

Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 28, 2020 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $-0.63, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Flux Power Holdings’s (NASDAQ:FLUX) revenues?
A

Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 28, 2020 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $6.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

