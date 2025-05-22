Top 3 Energy Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

FLEX LNG Ltd FLNG

On May 21, Flex LNG posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Marius Foss, Interim CEO of Flex LNG Management AS, said, “Flex LNG delivered solid results for the first quarter, with revenues of $88.4 million, or $86.8 million excluding EUAs. Net income came in at $18.7 million, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 and adjusted net income came in at $29.4 million, or $0.54 per share. As expected, revenue decreased by $3 million compared to Q4 2024 primarily due to lower earnings from Flex Artemis, operating on a variable index hire.” The company's stock fell around 9% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $19.46.

RSI Value: 27.9

27.9 FLNG Price Action: Shares of FLEX LNG fell 8.2% to close at $22.39 on Wednesday.

Shares of FLEX LNG fell 8.2% to close at $22.39 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 24.66 Momentum score with Value at 71.53.

Helmerich and Payne Inc HP

On May 19, Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber downgraded Helmerich & Payne from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $25 to $19. The company's stock fell around 23% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $15.21.

RSI Value: 23.1

23.1 HP Price Action: Shares of Helmerich and Payne fell 5.6% to close at $15.21 on Wednesday.

Shares of Helmerich and Payne fell 5.6% to close at $15.21 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in HP stock.

Ring Energy Inc REI

On May 7, Ring Energy posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We’re excited to kick off 2025 with a strong first quarter, showcasing the flexibility, resilience, and strength of our proven, value-focused strategy amid fluctuating oil prices. Our performance met or surpassed all guidance targets, driven by exceptional oil sales volumes.” The company's stock fell around 15% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.74.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 REI Price Action: Shares of Ring Energy fell 4.2% to close at $0.75 on Wednesday.

Shares of Ring Energy fell 4.2% to close at $0.75 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in REI shares.

How do other stocks rank? Get the full BZ Edge Rankings breakdown here.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock