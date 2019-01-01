QQQ
Range
10.86 - 11.22
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/25.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.63 - 13.21
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
113.8M
Outstanding
Filo Mining Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The company has interest in the Filo del Sol Project located in South America.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Filo Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Filo Mining (FLMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Filo Mining (OTCQX: FLMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Filo Mining's (FLMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Filo Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Filo Mining (FLMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Filo Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Filo Mining (FLMMF)?

A

The stock price for Filo Mining (OTCQX: FLMMF) is $10.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Filo Mining (FLMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Filo Mining.

Q

When is Filo Mining (OTCQX:FLMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Filo Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Filo Mining (FLMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Filo Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Filo Mining (FLMMF) operate in?

A

Filo Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.