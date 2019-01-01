Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.480
Quarterly Revenue
$9M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$1.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Flora Growth using advanced sorting and filters.
Flora Growth Questions & Answers
When is Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) reporting earnings?
Flora Growth (FLGC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.13, which missed the estimate of $-0.02.
What were Flora Growth’s (NASDAQ:FLGC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.1M, which beat the estimate of $1.1M.
