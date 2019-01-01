Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Flora Growth
Flora Growth Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) was reported by Roth Capital on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting FLGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1157.07% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) was provided by Roth Capital, and Flora Growth initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Flora Growth, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Flora Growth was filed on October 13, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 13, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Flora Growth (FLGC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Flora Growth (FLGC) is trading at is $0.80, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
