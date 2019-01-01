ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Foot Locker
(NYSE:FL)
33.33
0.63[1.93%]
At close: May 27
33.29
-0.0400[-0.12%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low32.28 - 33.37
52 Week High/Low26.36 - 64.73
Open / Close32.56 / 33.29
Float / Outstanding71.3M / 96.1M
Vol / Avg.2.4M / 3.6M
Mkt Cap3.2B
P/E4.14
50d Avg. Price30.1
Div / Yield1.6/4.81%
Payout Ratio14.91
EPS1.38
Total Float71.3M

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Foot Locker reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 20

EPS

$1.600

Quarterly Revenue

$2.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$2.2B

Earnings Recap

 

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Foot Locker beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $1.55.

Revenue was up $22.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 29.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Foot Locker's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.44 1.37 1 1.09
EPS Actual 1.67 1.93 2.21 1.96
Revenue Estimate 2.33B 2.12B 2.09B 1.88B
Revenue Actual 2.34B 2.19B 2.27B 2.15B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Foot Locker using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Foot Locker Questions & Answers

Q
When is Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reporting earnings?
A

Foot Locker (FL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 20, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.62, which missed the estimate of $0.91.

Q
What were Foot Locker’s (NYSE:FL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.7B, which missed the estimate of $1.8B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.