Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Foot Locker beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $1.55.
Revenue was up $22.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 29.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Foot Locker's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.44
|1.37
|1
|1.09
|EPS Actual
|1.67
|1.93
|2.21
|1.96
|Revenue Estimate
|2.33B
|2.12B
|2.09B
|1.88B
|Revenue Actual
|2.34B
|2.19B
|2.27B
|2.15B
