Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Dividends

Foot Locker issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Foot Locker generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.86%

Annual Dividend

$1.6

Last Dividend

Apr 14

Next Dividend

Jul 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Foot Locker Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Foot Locker (FL) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 17, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Foot Locker (FL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Foot Locker ($FL) will be on July 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Foot Locker (FL) shares by July 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Foot Locker (FL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Foot Locker (FL) will be on July 14, 2022 and will be $0.40

Q
What is the dividend yield for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)?
A

The most current yield for Foot Locker (FL) is 5.27% and is payable next on July 29, 2022

