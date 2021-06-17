 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dish, Dell To Collaborate Over US 5G Network Building: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Share:
Dish, Dell To Collaborate Over US 5G Network Building: Reuters
  • DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) will collaborate with Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) for critical parts of the new 5G network building in the U.S., Reuters reports.
  • Dell will provide DISH with computer servers positioned at the cell tower bottom or nearby to crunch data to minimize centralization delays.
  • DISH has committed to cover 70% of the U.S. population with its network by mid-2023 and will launch its first 5G service in Las Vegas, Nevada, later in 2021.
  • DISH is building its network from scratch under Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN). O-RAN uses software to run network functions on standardized computing hardware instead of buying all the gear in the network from Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) or Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
  • DISH can integrate hardware and services from different vendors.
  • DISH previously announced deals with Fujitsu Ltd (OTC: FJTSF) (OTC: FJTSY) for cell-tower gear and Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud computing services Amazon Web Services.
  • This week, Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VODcollaborated with Dell to build Europe's first O-RAN 5G network.
  • Price action: DISH shares closed higher by 2.66% at $41.23 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DELL + DISH)

Expert Ratings for DISH Network
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 16, 2021
Dell Technologies Insights: Return On Capital Employed
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Samsung Forays In Europe 5G With Vodafone Partnership: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 5G Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com