Dish, Dell To Collaborate Over US 5G Network Building: Reuters
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) will collaborate with Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) for critical parts of the new 5G network building in the U.S., Reuters reports.
- Dell will provide DISH with computer servers positioned at the cell tower bottom or nearby to crunch data to minimize centralization delays.
- DISH has committed to cover 70% of the U.S. population with its network by mid-2023 and will launch its first 5G service in Las Vegas, Nevada, later in 2021.
- DISH is building its network from scratch under Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN). O-RAN uses software to run network functions on standardized computing hardware instead of buying all the gear in the network from Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) or Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
- DISH can integrate hardware and services from different vendors.
- DISH previously announced deals with Fujitsu Ltd (OTC: FJTSF) (OTC: FJTSY) for cell-tower gear and Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud computing services Amazon Web Services.
- This week, Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) collaborated with Dell to build Europe's first O-RAN 5G network.
- Price action: DISH shares closed higher by 2.66% at $41.23 on Wednesday.
