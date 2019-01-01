ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Citizens Bancshares
(OTCEM:FIZN)
65.00
00
At close: Apr 7
50.05
-14.9500[-23.00%]
After Hours: 9:25AM EDT

First Citizens Bancshares (OTC:FIZN), Dividends

First Citizens Bancshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Citizens Bancshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

May 15, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Citizens Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Citizens Bancshares (FIZN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Citizens Bancshares.

Q
What date did I need to own First Citizens Bancshares (FIZN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Citizens Bancshares (FIZN). The last dividend payout was on June 15, 2015 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next First Citizens Bancshares (FIZN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Citizens Bancshares (FIZN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on June 15, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Citizens Bancshares (OTCEM:FIZN)?
A

The most current yield for First Citizens Bancshares (FIZN) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 15, 2011

Browse dividends on all stocks.