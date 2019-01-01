QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Citizens Bancshares Inc (TN) is a financial holding company. The bank offers various services such as checking accounts, savings accounts, mobile and tablet banking, digital banking, loans, insurance and other banking services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Citizens Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Citizens Bancshares (FIZN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Citizens Bancshares (OTCEM: FIZN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Citizens Bancshares's (FIZN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Citizens Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for First Citizens Bancshares (FIZN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Citizens Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for First Citizens Bancshares (FIZN)?

A

The stock price for First Citizens Bancshares (OTCEM: FIZN) is $58.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:27:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Citizens Bancshares (FIZN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 13, 2015.

Q

When is First Citizens Bancshares (OTCEM:FIZN) reporting earnings?

A

First Citizens Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Citizens Bancshares (FIZN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Citizens Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does First Citizens Bancshares (FIZN) operate in?

A

First Citizens Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.