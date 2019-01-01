ñol

Fifth Third Bancorp
(NASDAQ:FITB)
39.11
00
At close: May 27
39.11
00
After Hours: 4:19PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low34.35 - 50.64
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding601M / 686.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.5M
Mkt Cap26.8B
P/E11.24
50d Avg. Price39.88
Div / Yield1.2/3.07%
Payout Ratio33.62
EPS0.69
Total Float601M

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Fifth Third Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.57%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

Mar 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Fifth Third Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fifth Third Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on April 18, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB). The last dividend payout was on April 18, 2022 and was $0.30

Q
How much per share is the next Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on April 18, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)?
A

Fifth Third Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) was $0.30 and was paid out next on April 18, 2022.

