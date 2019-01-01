ñol

Financial Institutions
(NASDAQ:FISI)
27.319
-0.291[-1.05%]
Last update: 1:44PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low27.19 - 27.46
52 Week High/Low26.22 - 34.43
Open / Close27.46 / -
Float / Outstanding15M / 15.3M
Vol / Avg.7.7K / 48.7K
Mkt Cap418M
P/E6.22
50d Avg. Price28.39
Div / Yield1.16/4.20%
Payout Ratio24.77
EPS0.94
Total Float15M

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Financial Institutions

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Financial Institutions Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Financial Institutions (FISI)?
A

The latest price target for Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting FISI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -15.81% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Financial Institutions (FISI)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Financial Institutions maintained their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Financial Institutions (FISI)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Financial Institutions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Financial Institutions was filed on September 28, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 28, 2021.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Financial Institutions (FISI) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Financial Institutions (FISI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $24.00 to $23.00. The current price Financial Institutions (FISI) is trading at is $27.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

