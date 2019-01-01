Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Financial Institutions
The latest price target for Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting FISI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -15.81% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Financial Institutions maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Financial Institutions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Financial Institutions was filed on September 28, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 28, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Financial Institutions (FISI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $24.00 to $23.00. The current price Financial Institutions (FISI) is trading at is $27.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
