There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
FGI Industries Ltd is a global supplier of kitchen and bath products. It offers sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items.

FGI Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FGI Industries (FGIWW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ: FGIWW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FGI Industries's (FGIWW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FGI Industries.

Q

What is the target price for FGI Industries (FGIWW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FGI Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for FGI Industries (FGIWW)?

A

The stock price for FGI Industries (NASDAQ: FGIWW) is $0.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:52:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FGI Industries (FGIWW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FGI Industries.

Q

When is FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGIWW) reporting earnings?

A

FGI Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FGI Industries (FGIWW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FGI Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does FGI Industries (FGIWW) operate in?

A

FGI Industries is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.