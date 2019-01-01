QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.21 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
418.8K/325.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.42
Mkt Cap
152.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
707.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
First Mining Gold Corp is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. Geographically it operates various projects such as hope Brook gold property, Springpole gold project, Pickle crow gold, Socorro property, San Ricardo property, El roble property, Batacosa property, Lachatao, Geranio, Penasco Quemado property, and Turquoise Canyon property in the region of Canada, Mexico, and the USA. It is exploring for the mineral such as gold, silver, lead, and copper.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Mining Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Mining Gold (FFMGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Mining Gold (OTCQX: FFMGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Mining Gold's (FFMGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Mining Gold.

Q

What is the target price for First Mining Gold (FFMGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Mining Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for First Mining Gold (FFMGF)?

A

The stock price for First Mining Gold (OTCQX: FFMGF) is $0.215 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Mining Gold (FFMGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Mining Gold.

Q

When is First Mining Gold (OTCQX:FFMGF) reporting earnings?

A

First Mining Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Mining Gold (FFMGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Mining Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does First Mining Gold (FFMGF) operate in?

A

First Mining Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.