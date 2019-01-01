First Mining Gold Corp is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. Geographically it operates various projects such as hope Brook gold property, Springpole gold project, Pickle crow gold, Socorro property, San Ricardo property, El roble property, Batacosa property, Lachatao, Geranio, Penasco Quemado property, and Turquoise Canyon property in the region of Canada, Mexico, and the USA. It is exploring for the mineral such as gold, silver, lead, and copper.