Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 8:10AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. It is poised to break the boundaries between the Internet, IT, creative, and auto industries with product and service offerings that integrate new energy, AI, Internet, and sharing models. FF 91 is its first production vehicle and flagship model.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Faraday Future Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Faraday Future (FFIEW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIEW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Faraday Future's (FFIEW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Faraday Future.

Q

What is the target price for Faraday Future (FFIEW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Faraday Future

Q

Current Stock Price for Faraday Future (FFIEW)?

A

The stock price for Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIEW) is $0.9198 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Faraday Future (FFIEW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Faraday Future.

Q

When is Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIEW) reporting earnings?

A

Faraday Future does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Faraday Future (FFIEW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Faraday Future.

Q

What sector and industry does Faraday Future (FFIEW) operate in?

A

Faraday Future is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.